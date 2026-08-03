In her biographical web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, the actress recalled the emotional moment when her parents discovered she had entered the adult entertainment industry. She said she knew the news would be difficult for them to accept, but the reality of the conversation was even more painful.

Sunny shared that she tried to begin with what she believed was positive news. She told her parents she had been named Penthouse Pet of the Year and had earned a prize of $100,000. However, the achievement failed to ease the situation.

Her mother was stunned and asked whether she had posed nude before breaking down in tears. Sunny also revealed that her mother questioned why she had chosen the stage name "Leone," which happened to be her brother's name. Looking back, the actress admitted she had not given much thought to how deeply the decision would affect her family.