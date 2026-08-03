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'My Mother Was....', Sunny Leone OPENS Up About How Her Parents Reacted To Her Joining Adult Film Industry
Sunny Leone once reflected on one of the toughest moments of her life—telling her parents about joining the adult entertainment industry. The revelation left her family heartbroken, but it also became a defining chapter in her journey
Sunny Leone Says Her Parents Were Heartbroken by Her Career Choice
In her biographical web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, the actress recalled the emotional moment when her parents discovered she had entered the adult entertainment industry. She said she knew the news would be difficult for them to accept, but the reality of the conversation was even more painful.
Sunny shared that she tried to begin with what she believed was positive news. She told her parents she had been named Penthouse Pet of the Year and had earned a prize of $100,000. However, the achievement failed to ease the situation.
Her mother was stunned and asked whether she had posed nude before breaking down in tears. Sunny also revealed that her mother questioned why she had chosen the stage name "Leone," which happened to be her brother's name. Looking back, the actress admitted she had not given much thought to how deeply the decision would affect her family.
Father's Advice Was to Accept the Decision and Move Forward
Sunny revealed that her father was upset because she had taken such a significant step without discussing it with her parents. While he was disappointed, he also acknowledged that the decision had already been made.
According to Sunny, her father told her that if she had chosen this path, she should accept responsibility for it and work hard to succeed. Although he never approved of her profession, he encouraged her to face the consequences with honesty rather than looking back.
The actress admitted that financial independence was the biggest reason behind her decision. She realised she could earn between $10,000 and $15,000 a week, which was far more than any other job available to her at the time. She said she was focused on building a stable future and did not fully consider how the choice would impact her family.
Family Faced Criticism, But Sunny Never Regretted Her Decision
Sunny said the news eventually spread among relatives, leaving her parents to deal with social criticism and emotional stress. She recalled that both her mother and father struggled with the situation, with her father often becoming emotional.
She added that her parents chose not to force her to quit because they feared it might push her further away. Over time, many relatives distanced themselves from the family because of her career.
Despite the backlash, Sunny remained firm in her decision. She said she never regretted choosing the profession and believed it had given her the financial freedom she wanted. Since making her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012, she has built a successful career in films and television, appearing in movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, One Night Stand and Kennedy. She also became widely known for popular songs including Baby Doll, Desi Look and Laila Main Laila.
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