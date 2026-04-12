Asha Bhosle sang her first film song, 'Chala Chala Nav Bala', for the Marathi movie 'Majha Bal' in 1943. Datta Davjekar composed the music for the film. She made her Hindi film debut with the song 'Sawan Aaya' for Hansraj Behl's 'Chunariya' (1948). But another film, 'Andhon ki Duniya', released before 'Chunariya' in the same year, and she sang three songs across both films. Her first solo Hindi song was for the movie 'Raat Ki Rani' (1949).