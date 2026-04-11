Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, confirmed she is being treated for extreme exhaustion and a chest infection and requested privacy for the family.

Music legend Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, the singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, confirmed.

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Confirming Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation on social media, Zanai shared that the singer is currently undergoing treatment. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on Saturday evening.

As soon as the news came out, fans rushed to share their concerns for her and prayed for the singer's quick recovery. Further details on her health condition are yet to be disclosed.

A Look at Her Illustrious Career

Asha Bhosle is one of the most celebrated playback singers in Indian music history. She is known for a career that has lasted more than eight decades and for lending her voice to songs in several Indian languages.

Over the years, she has recorded songs for films, private albums, and given live performances in India and abroad.

Honours and Accolades

Her contribution to music has earned her several honours and awards.

The legendary singer has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was bestowed Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2008.

Her journey in music began in 1943, and she went on to become one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema.

In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised her as the most-recorded artist in music history. (ANI)