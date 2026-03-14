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Why Anil Kapoor Rejected a Cameo in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge; Here's What Actor Said
Ahead of the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, buzz around Ranveer Singh’s film is growing stronger. Now, Anil Kapoor has revealed he was offered a role but had to decline due to prior commitments.
Anil Kapoor got a cameo offer
During the India Today Conclave Delhi 2026, Anil Kapoor shared that director Aditya Dhar had approached him for a small cameo in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. He said, "Yes, Aditya had come to me for 'Dhurandhar 2'. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film.”
Why Anil Kapoor rejected the 'Dhurandhar 2' cameo?
Anil Kapoor explained that he turned down the offer because he had already given his dates to another filmmaker. He said, "My professionalism and commitment are the reasons I am where I am today. Talent alone can't make you successful."
Not working in 'Dhurandhar 2' is Anil Kapoor's loss!
Anil Kapoor admitted that letting this opportunity go was a loss for him. He said, “At that time, I had given my dates to another filmmaker. I told Aditya - 'I wanted to do this cameo, but I'm already committed.' The film is fantastic. It's my loss, but that's okay.”
Also Read: Dangal to Pathaan: Can Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Break These 5 Box Office Records?
Anil Kapoor wants to work with Aditya Dhar in the future
Anil Kapoor also mentioned that he would love to work with Aditya Dhar in the future. According to him, “Maybe an opportunity will come up in the future for us to work together. It would be completely unprofessional if I cancelled his dates for another film.”
When will ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ release?
‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film is set to hit theatres on March 19, with paid previews on March 18. As for Anil Kapoor, he was recently seen in the lead role of 'Subedar', which is streaming on Prime Video.
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