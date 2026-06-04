This is the look that got everyone talking. Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a Tulsi mala at the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad. She was there to support her husband, Virat Kohli, whose team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the final with a historic victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Her happy pictures, with the Tulsi mala around her neck, quickly went viral on social media, making everyone curious about the Tulsi mala's benefits, how and when to wear it, and who should avoid it.