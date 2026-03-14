The makers of 'Dhurandhar 2' have made a smart move by planning paid preview shows on March 18, and advance bookings are going strong. Trade analysts believe the film will earn ₹40-45 crore from these previews alone. On its first day in India, it could make ₹80-90 crore. As for the worldwide box office, it might do business of ₹210-230 crore.