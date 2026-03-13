Cinematic universe films are gaining huge popularity among audiences, bringing connected stories and favorite characters together. From Dhurandhar 2 to Mirzapur: The Movie, several big universe films are lined up for release in 2026.

Cinematic universes have become a major trend in the film industry, capturing the attention of audiences worldwide. These interconnected stories bring popular characters together and keep fans excited with every new installment. From superheroes to crime dramas and action thrillers, universe films have grown beyond a simple genre, creating larger storytelling worlds that spark discussions among movie lovers. From Mirzapur: The Movie to Dhurandhar 2, here are some universe films set to release in 2026.

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Border 2

Border 2 continues the legacy of Border. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It continues the story on a larger scale and adds to the growing trend of cinematic universe films.

Dhurandhar 2

After the success of Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19, 2026. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, the sequel continues the story and expands the film’s universe, creating strong anticipation among fans.

Drishyam 3

Following Drishyam and Drishyam 2, Drishyam 3 will carry forward the suspenseful story. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, the film releases on April 2, 2026 and continues the gripping narrative of the franchise.

Mirzapur: The Movie

The popular series Mirzapur is heading to theatres with Mirzapur: The Movie. The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu. Releasing on September 4, 2026, it expands the Mirzapur universe for the big screen.

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Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theatres on December 18, 2026 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Holland, the film brings together multiple storylines and fan-favorite heroes.