IMPPA President Abhay Shinha said the producers' body will resolve the Ranveer Singh-'Don 3' exit row. This follows the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdrawing its non-cooperation directive after IMPPA's intervention.

IMPPA President Abhay Shinha has said that the ongoing issue surrounding actor Ranveer Singh's exit from 'Don 3' will be resolved within the producers' body, after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdrew its non-cooperation directive against the actor.

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IMPPA Asserts Authority

Speaking to ANI, Shinha alleged that FWICE had initially imposed the ban without consulting the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). He added that IMPPA later wrote to FWICE, asking it to withdraw the directive and allow the matter to be handled by the producers' association.

"When FWICE imposed the ban, we didn't understand why it was imposed or what it was about. They are not a producers' association, yet they imposed a ban. Then, on the 28th, I received a letter from them saying they wanted to meet all the producers."

"We replied to the letter, stating that this was a matter for the Producers' Association. The Producers' Association is the oldest body, having been established in 1937. We said that we would resolve the issue within the Producers' Association itself and requested them to remove the ban."

"They considered our letter, read it, and later spoke to me over the phone. They said they would hold a press conference the next day, that they agreed with our letter, and that they would remove the ban. Subsequently, they lifted the ban," he said.

Shinha further alleged FWICE had not consulted IMPPA before taking the decision. He added that after receiving IMPPA's letter, FWICE agreed that the matter should be handled through the producers' body.

"No, no, they hadn't taken IMPPA into confidence; they hadn't come to me. Then later when our letter went, they also agreed that they would do it through IMPPA. So, at IMPPA, we will sort it all out," he said.

"Actually, what happened was that they went through the director. They went to the Directors' Association, and the Directors' Association comes under FWICE, so they went under that. After that, many producers said that this is not a matter for the Federation at all, why did people go there? So after that, we gave a letter, and they also understood that this is the oldest association and they are saying this," he added.

"We also requested them not to do this, please remove the ban. This is our IMPPA matter, the Producers' Association's matter, and we will sort it out. We have sorted out very big cases. So, they understood this and said that your letter is absolutely right, we will definitely talk to our team about it and try to withdraw it. So, they held a press conference and withdrew it," he said.

Path to Amicable Resolution

"We will sort out the matter now, we have sorted out big cases. This is a very small thing, so we will sort it out, there is no such issue," he said.

Earlier, FWICE announced that it had withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following the intervention of IMPPA. The federation said it believes the matter should now move towards a "constructive and amicable resolution" in the larger interest of maintaining harmony within the film industry.

The 'Don 3' Controversy

The controversy began after reports of Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3. The issue gained attention after the actor delivered back-to-back box office successes with Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge in 2025 and 2026.