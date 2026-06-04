On his birthday, 'KGF' and 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel received warm wishes from industry stalwarts like Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty, and Sriya Reddy. Jr NTR shared a glimpse from their upcoming film 'Dragon', wishing the director a grand year.

One of the successful directors of the Indian cinema industry, Prashanth Neel, has turned a year older today. The superstars of the South film industry and successful production houses, including Hombale Films and others, penned heartwarming birthday wishes for the director.

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Celebrities Extend Wishes

Jr NTR shared a glimpse of Prashanth Neel from the shoot of Dragon on his X handle. He wrote, "Happy birthday Director avare. May this year for you be as grand as the stories you tell. Can't wait to see what lies ahead for us Prashanth."

Happy birthday Director avare… May this year for you be as grand as the stories you tell… Can’t wait to see what lies ahead for us Prashanth 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Xau96D1CSO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 4, 2026

'Kantara' director and actor Rishab Shetty described Prashanth Neel as a "visionary" filmmaker who redefined cinematic storytelling. "Happy Birthday to dear Prashanth Neel, a true visionary who redefines cinematic storytelling with every film. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead filled with success, happiness, and many more inspiring stories to share with the world," wrote Rishab Shetty on his X handle.

Happy Birthday to dear #PrashanthNeel, a true visionary who redefines cinematic storytelling with every film. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead filled with success, happiness, and many more inspiring stories to share with the world.#PrashanthNeel ಅವರಿಗೆ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ… pic.twitter.com/rpNGCBY42M — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) June 4, 2026

Sriya Reddy, who played a prominent role in the film 'Salaar', penned a heartwarming birthday wish for the director. She called the filmmaker a "man of integrity" while extending her wishes through her X handle. "Wishing you a very happy birthday Prashanth! A man of integrity is how I like to frame his personality," wrote Sriya Reddy.

Wishing you a very happy birthday #Prashanth ! A man of integrity is how I like to frame his personality … pic.twitter.com/WtzsxDPcjX — Sriya Reddy (@sriyareddy) June 4, 2026

Hombale Films, the production house, which has been a chief collaborator on Prashanth Neel's projects like KGF and Salaar, described Prashanth Neel as an "architect" for the "larger-than-life cinematic worlds." "The architect of larger-than-life cinematic worlds. Birthday wishes to our dearest Director #PrashanthNeel. Wishing you many more milestones and success as you continue to raise the bar and deliver unforgettable experiences to audiences worldwide," wrote Hombale Films on his X handle.

The architect of larger-than-life cinematic worlds. Birthday wishes to our dearest Director #PrashanthNeel. Wishing you many more milestones and success as you continue to raise the bar and deliver unforgettable experiences to audiences worldwide.#HBDPrashanthNeel pic.twitter.com/6HPM1OYwW4 — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) June 4, 2026

Prashanth Neel's Filmography and Upcoming Projects

Prashanth Neel has directed the KGF franchise and Salaar. The filmmaker's upcoming directorial is 'Dragon'. It stars Jr NTR in the lead role along with actor Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 11, 2027. (ANI)