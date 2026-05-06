His projects also had a significant impact on careers. Nattamai contributed to R Sarathkumar's image as a populist hero, whereas Poove Unakkaga was a watershed moment in Vijay's meteoric climb to fame. Later, Thirupaachi reinforced Vijay's position as a commercial heroamong audiences.

Apart from creating successful films, Choudary was recognised for providing opportunities to newbies. At a time when the business was wary of new talent, he continued to introduce new directors and professionals. His productions launched the careers of nearly 44 filmmakers. Directors such as Vikraman, KS Ravikumar, Lingusamy, Perarasu, Ezhil, Sasi, and Raja Kumar all began their careers with his assistance. Many of them eventually rose to prominence in Tamil film.