- Home
- Entertainment
- Thalapathy Vijay Fitness Secrets: How He Stays Fit At 50 With Simple Routine and Healthy Eating
Thalapathy Vijay Fitness Secrets: How He Stays Fit At 50 With Simple Routine and Healthy Eating
Thalapathy Vijay continues to inspire fans with his fitness at 50. His simple routine, balanced diet, regular exercise and disciplined lifestyle help him stay energetic, maintain a youthful look and deliver powerful performances on screen.
How He Stays Fit At 50
Thalapathy Vijay continues to amaze fans with his fitness, youthful energy and effortless dance moves even at the age of 50. His secret lies in a simple yet disciplined lifestyle focused on cardio, moderation, healthy food habits and mental calmness rather than extreme workouts.
Cardio Over Heavy Weight Training
Vijay does not spend long hours lifting heavy weights. Instead, he focuses on cardio exercises to improve stamina and flexibility. A key part of his routine is a brisk walk lasting 10 to 40 minutes every morning, which helps him stay active and energetic throughout the day.
Simple Diet And Portion Control
He does not follow strict or extreme diet plans. His biggest fitness secret is eating in moderation. Vijay enjoys all his favourite foods but always keeps portions small, ensuring balance without completely restricting himself from taste or variety.
Preference For Home-Cooked Food
Even during busy shooting schedules, Vijay prefers simple home-cooked meals. His diet often includes high-protein vegetables, curd rice and low-carbohydrate dishes. He avoids unnecessary processed food and maintains a clean eating routine whenever possible.
Avoiding Junk And Oily Food
Vijay strictly avoids oily, fried and junk food unless absolutely necessary. This discipline plays a major role in maintaining his sharp looks, fit body and overall healthy appearance, which fans admire on and off screen.
Early Dinner Routine For Better Health
One important habit he follows is finishing dinner early. Vijay usually eats his last meal around 7 PM and ensures a gap of 2–3 hours before sleeping. This helps in better digestion and keeps his body light and active.
Dance As A Full-Body Workout
For Vijay, dance rehearsals are more than performance practice—they act as full-body workouts. His energetic dance routines for films help him burn calories and maintain flexibility, keeping him physically fit without needing extra gym sessions.
Calm Mind And Proper Sleep
Apart from physical fitness, Vijay focuses on mental peace. He remains calm even during stressful shoots and ensures adequate sleep. This balanced mindset contributes to his glowing, youthful appearance and overall well-being.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.