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Thalapathy Vijay’s Reply to PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi Congratulatory Tweets Goes Viral; Check Here
Thalapathy Vijay’s response to PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi’s congratulatory messages has gone viral online. His balanced and graceful reply after the election win is winning praise and grabbing nationwide attention.
Vijay’s Political Entry Sends Shockwaves Across Tamil Nadu
Thalapathy Vijay has triggered what many are calling a “political earthquake” in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly election results. The actor-turned-politician, who once ruled cinema screens with blockbuster hits, has now made a powerful entry into real-world politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
“DMK–AIADMK dominance is over,” say political observers
Political analysts note that Tamil Nadu’s long-standing two-party dominance has been shaken. The DMK and AIADMK, which have traditionally alternated power, faced an unexpected challenge as TVK emerged as a major force.
According to early results, TVK has secured 108 seats, making it the single largest party in the state. One analyst said, “This is not just an election result, it is a political shift.” Another added, “For the first time in decades, voters have clearly chosen a third alternative.”
“People have voted for change,” supporters claim
TVK supporters say the mandate reflects a strong demand for change in Tamil Nadu politics. Party workers described the victory as a “people’s revolution.”
A TVK spokesperson stated, “This win belongs to every citizen who believed in a new direction for the state.” Supporters across the state celebrated the results, calling it a “historic moment” in Tamil Nadu’s political journey.
“Development is our priority,” Vijay responds to leaders
Following the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vijay and extended support for Tamil Nadu’s development. Vijay responded by saying, “The welfare of the people is our only goal. We welcome cooperation for the development of the state.”
Thank you, Hon'ble @PMOIndia, for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal.
Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress and the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government’s support in this endeavor. https://t.co/EO4h8qC0hF
— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 5, 2026
He also acknowledged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s wishes and stated, “We remain committed to protecting Tamil Nadu’s culture and progress together.”
My sincere thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes! We shall remain committed to excellence in public service, and preserving the cultural ethos of our state which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall… https://t.co/dohAfUSq0e
— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 5, 2026
“Cinema may take a back seat,” speculation grows
With Vijay’s political rise becoming more certain, speculation has increased about his film career. Industry sources suggest he may gradually step away from acting to focus on governance.
Fans expressed mixed emotions, with one supporter saying, “We are proud, but we will miss him on screen.” His upcoming film Jana Nayakan is being widely discussed as a possible final project before a full transition into politics.
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