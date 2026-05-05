Political analysts note that Tamil Nadu’s long-standing two-party dominance has been shaken. The DMK and AIADMK, which have traditionally alternated power, faced an unexpected challenge as TVK emerged as a major force.

According to early results, TVK has secured 108 seats, making it the single largest party in the state. One analyst said, “This is not just an election result, it is a political shift.” Another added, “For the first time in decades, voters have clearly chosen a third alternative.”