Image Credit : Getty

Even in his final years, Armani’s dedication never waned. He canceled his menswear show in Milan this year due to health reasons and missed the Paris Armani Prive show on doctors’ orders. Yet, he remained fully involved. In July, he told AFP:

“In 20 years of Armani Prive, it's the first time I'm not in Paris. My doctors advised more rest, even though I felt ready. I followed and oversaw every aspect of the show remotely. I approved and signed off on everything you will see.”

The Armani Group highlighted that he worked tirelessly until the very end:

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”