Giorgio Armani dressed celebrities and world leaders, leaving a lasting legacy. In 2025, the company faced a fine for alleged unsafe worker conditions at outsourced suppliers, a ruling the company contested.

Milan: Italian fashion great Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91 "surrounded by his loved ones", his company said Thursday. "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," it said in a statement. Born in Piacenza, northern Italy, in 1934, Armani began his career in fashion after a brief stint in medicine and photography. He went on to revolutionize global fashion with his sleek, minimalist tailoring that came to define modern elegance. His unstructured jackets, fluid lines, and understated yet powerful style challenged the traditional rules of dressing and won admiration worldwide. The funeral home will be open from Saturday, September 6, to Sunday, September 7, at the Armani/Teatro on Via Bergognone 59 in Milan. In keeping with Giorgio Armani’s personal wishes, the funeral ceremony itself will be held privately.

Started from Humble Beginnings

Armani founded his company in 1975, which later expanded into multiple lines, including Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, and Armani Privé. His brand grew beyond clothing, branching into accessories, fragrances, homeware, and even luxury hotels, establishing one of the most successful fashion empires of all time. Over the decades, Armani dressed Hollywood stars, royalty, and world leaders, becoming a symbol of sophistication and timeless glamour. From Richard Gere’s wardrobe in American Gigolo to countless red-carpet ensembles, his creations became cultural landmarks. Despite his global influence, Armani remained deeply rooted in his Italian identity and often spoke of the importance of simplicity, discipline, and elegance.

Giorgio Armani was known not only for his influence on fashion but also for his progressive stance within the industry. He became the first major designer to prohibit the use of models with a body mass index (BMI) below 18, a decision that came after the tragic death of Brazilian model Ana Carolina Reston, who suffered from anorexia. Always ahead of his time, Armani also embraced digital innovation. On January 24, 2007, he made history by streaming his Armani Privé Spring/Summer haute couture show live online, becoming the first in the fashion world to do so. The event was broadcast through MSN and even made accessible to Cingular mobile phone users, marking a new era in how fashion could reach global audiences.

His influence extended into the world of entertainment, where he designed striking stage outfits for Lady Gaga, including costumes for her hugely successful Monster Ball Tour and Born This Way Ball Tour. Armani also created memorable looks for numerous high-profile events, including the Grammy Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. Despite his fame, Armani remained an intensely private individual. In a rare Vanity Fair interview, he acknowledged having relationships with both men and women, and he shared a deep bond with his business partner, designer Sergio Galeotti, who passed away in 1985. Outside of work, Armani cherished time with his family, including relatives in the United States, and found great joy in sailing aboard his 60-metre luxury yacht, where he often spent long stretches away from the public eye.

Giorgio Armani's Net Worth

Giorgio Armani, with an estimated net worth of $12.07 billion, ranked #231 among the world’s wealthiest individuals, was one of the most influential figures in global fashion. Armani’s career took shape in menswear design at Nino Cerruti, where he gained valuable industry experience. His life changed in the late 1960s when he met Sergio Galeotti, who became both his business partner and companion. The pair opened a design studio in Milan in 1973, freelancing for various fashion houses before officially launching Giorgio Armani S.p.A. in 1975. The following year, Armani presented his first men’s ready-to-wear collection, instantly gaining recognition for his refined, minimalist style.

His groundbreaking deal with Gruppo Finanzario Tessile (GFT) for luxury ready-to-wear allowed him to expand into multiple lines, including Le Collezioni, Armani Underwear and Swimwear, Armani Accessories, and eventually A/X Armani Exchange.

Legal Case in 2025

In August 2025, the company was fined 3.5 million euros ($4 million) for misleading consumers over dangerous conditions for workers making its bags and accessories. It was alleged that Armani outsourced a "large part" of its leather bag and accessory production to suppliers who relied on subcontractors. The watchdog cited cases in which “safety devices had been removed from the machinery to increase production capacity, thereby posing a serious risk to the safety and health of workers.” Giorgio Armani slammed the ruling, expressing "disappointment and bitterness" in a statement. It said it would appeal the decision and vowed that it has "always operated with the utmost fairness and transparency towards consumers".

Fashion World Mourns

Giorgio Armani’s passing has left a profound mark on the worlds of fashion and celebrity alike. From dressing Selena Gomez in countless unforgettable looks to crafting timeless style moments for Hollywood legends, his influence was everywhere. Pictured between Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese on the set of Casino (1995), Armani’s presence defined elegance both on and off the screen. His designs even graced sports icons, proving that his vision transcended industries. Figures like Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc have shared personal tributes, recalling the honor of meeting and working with Armani, emphasizing the irreplaceable legacy of a man whose artistry and style will be deeply missed.

