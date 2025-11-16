Who’s Richer? Mahesh Babu or Priyanka Chopra — Net Worth Compared
The teaser for director SS Rajamouli's film Varanasi has been released and is getting a lot of love on social media. The film stars South superstar Mahesh Babu and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.
Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra's film Varanasi
Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra's film Varanasi has been a hot topic. Fans were eager for details, and now they're out. The movie hits theaters in January 2027. Let's look at the net worth of its stars.
South Superstar Mahesh Babu
Superstar Mahesh Babu, known as the Prince of the South, is teaming up with SS Rajamouli for the first time. He made his debut in the 1999 film Raja Kumarudu.
Mahesh Babu's Net Worth
Mahesh Babu's net worth is around 300 crores. He charges 60-80 crores per film and earns big from brand deals. He owns a lavish bungalow in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills.
Mahesh Babu's Films
Mahesh Babu's hits include Murari (2001), Okkadu (2003), Pokiri (2006), Dookudu (2011), Businessman (2012), Srimanthudu (2015), Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), and Guntur Kaaram (2024).
Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is one of the top actresses in the Bollywood industry. However, she hasn't appeared in a Hindi film for a long time. She made her debut with the 2003 film The Hero.
Priyanka Chopra's Assets
Reports say Priyanka Chopra's net worth is 650 crores. She earns from films, web series, and brand deals. She owns a luxury home in LA, plus properties in Mumbai and Goa.
Priyanka Chopra's Films
Priyanka Chopra's films include Kaminey (2009), Barfi! (2012), Mary Kom (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015), The White Tiger (2021), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021).