Mahesh Babu will feature in S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi, Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood comeback. She entered Hyderabad's Globetrotter event on November 15 in a white lehenga with heavy jewellery, welcoming admirers with folded hands.
Actress Priyanka Chopra is scheduled to return to Indian film in S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi, which stars Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. On Saturday, November 15, Priyanka made a stunning entrance at the grand Globetrotter event in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, which drew 50,000 fans, dressed as a divine angel in an all-white lehenga.
Priyanka Chopra greets fans with Namaste during the Globetrotter event.
The actress, who portrays Mandakini, wore a white lehenga with heavy jewellery and greeted her admirers with folded hands in a beautiful namaste position, appearing every inch the goddess. Priyanka also welcomed director SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, and co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The producer of Varanasi complimented S.S. Rajamouli, Priyanka Chopra, and Mahesh Babu for their contributions to the film. He praised Mahesh Babu as a 'producer's actor,' commending his patience and dedication, and also praised Rajamouli for remaining a modest yet genuinely committed filmmaker despite his tremendous achievements with Baahubali and RRR. The producer also complimented Priyanka for accepting the project and giving her best.
Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who portrays the villainous character Kumbha in Varanasi, appeared at the occasion with his wife, Supriya Menon.
Talking about the film, producer Karthikeya, son of Rajamouli, “I thought I would start by making small films, slowly grow as a producer, and eventually make a film with a star. I imagined it might take me 15 years. But things have turned out differently, and today my first speech itself is on a global platform. I feel small because everyone involved in this film is a legend, and I feel blessed. I don’t know if I’m worthy of this, but thank you, everyone.”
Karthikeya was also feeling emotional during the ceremony and remarked, “This is a small and humble step to take Indian cinema global and to bring the global audience closer to India. To be doing this in our own city makes me very happy. I’m very thankful to KL Narayan garu for waiting 15 years and standing with us as a co-producer on this film.”