- Mahesh Babu to go shirtless, fulfilling father Krishna's last wish in mythological role
Mahesh Babu is set to appear in a mythological role for the first time in the movie Varanasi. Is the handsome six-footer going to entertain fans as Lord Rama to fulfil his father Krishna's last wish? What did Mahesh say at the Globe Trotter event?
Image Credit : Asianet News
Mahesh Babu in a mythological role for the first time..
At the Globe Trotter event, Mahesh Babu emotionally shared that he's fulfilling his late father's wish by playing a mythological role, which will be Lord Rama in this film.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Mahesh Babu to go shirtless
Mahesh Babu joked about his unbuttoned shirt at the event, hinting that director Rajamouli might make him go shirtless for the first time in this movie for his role as Rama.
Image Credit : Asianet News
My mind is blown..
Mahesh expressed his pride in working with Rajamouli, saying the update blew his mind too. He promised more surprises and thanked fans for their support, urging them to travel home safely.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rajamouli with a solid plan..
Rajamouli carefully managed the event, but Keeravani hinted at a 2027 release. The team confirmed Mahesh as Rama in a story from the Ramayana, with more updates to come.
