Apple TV unveiled the first look at 'Nocturne,' a new drama based on Lars Kepler's novels. The series stars Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham and will premiere on October 30. It follows a detective battling a serial killer.

Apple TV+ Announces New Crime Drama 'Nocturne'

Apple TV unveiled the first look at 'Nocturne,' the riveting new drama based on the internationally bestselling crime novels 'Lazarus' and 'The Sandman' by Lars Kepler. Starring and executive produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Liev Schreiber and Emmy Award nominee Zazie Beetz and Emmy, Golden Globe and Actor Award winner Stephen Graham, the 10-episode drama is developed for television, written and executive produced by John Hlavin. Hlavin also serves as the series showrunner and created for television, written and executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Rowan Joffe. 'Nocturne' will make its global debut on Friday, October 30, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 25 on Apple TV.

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Series Plot and Characters

According to the press note, the project tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek's last missing victim forces Jonah to send his surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz), up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go?

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

The ensemble cast starring alongside Schreiber, Beetz and Graham includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan and Gary Carr.

Based on Bestselling Novels

Lars Kepler is one of the bestselling thriller authors in the world and their ten published crime novels have sold a total of 20 million copies globally. The book series is translated into 40 languages and distributed in over 170 territories. (ANI)