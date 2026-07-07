Jay-Z is expanding his 'Jay-Z 30' concert series with a London show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 4, his only UK performance this year. He is also set for shows in Paris, LA, and Yankee Stadium to celebrate album anniversaries.

Singer and music composer Jay-Z has expanded his "Jay-Z 30" concert series with the addition of a London show, marking his only performance in the UK this year as he celebrates three decades of his music career, according to Variety. The newly announced concert will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 4.

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The London performance joins previously announced shows in Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles on October 23. The announcement comes as Jay-Z prepares for two special back-to-back performances at Yankee Stadium on July 10 and July 11. The concerts will commemorate the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, respectively, , according to Variety.

Earlier this year, the rapper also headlined Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 30, where he performed with hip-hop band The Roots. During the show, Jay-Z acknowledged the effort behind the performance, telling the audience, "We worked really hard to put this together."

Ticket Information

Tickets for the London concert will be available through a presale beginning on July 9 at 10 a.m. local time, while general ticket sales will open on July 10 at 10 a.m. local time, , according to Variety.

New HBO Documentary 'Jay-Z in 8'

Jay-Z is set to sit down with Rick Rubin for the eight-part documentary series "Jay-Z in 8," debuting on HBO this fall. Rubin is directing the series and will interview the rapper about his music, lyrics, life experiences and creative process. The two have a long history, as Rubin produced Jay-Z's "99 Problems" for "The Black Album" in 2003, reported Variety.

'Jay-Z in 8,' a Tetragrammaton production, will be executive produced by Shawn Carter, Daniel Kaluuya and Rubin. Producers include Leila Mattimore and David Rohde.

The series announcement comes on the back of a notable year for Jay-Z. He's been plotting celebrations in honor of the 30th and 25th anniversaries of two of his most revered albums, 'Reasonable Doubt' and 'The Blueprint,' respectively, with a series of shows and activations across the globe. (ANI)