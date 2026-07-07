On Dilip Kumar's death anniversary, Jackie Shroff paid an emotional tribute. He took to Instagram, sharing a video of the late actor with the caption 'Dilip Saab Always in our hearts', honouring the cinematic icon's enduring legacy.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid an emotional tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary, remembering the cinematic icon whose legacy continues to inspire generations of actors and film lovers.

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Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jackie shared a tribute video featuring a black-and-white portrait of Dilip Kumar. Accompanying the post is the heartfelt caption, "Dilip Saab Always in our hearts (11 Dec 1922 - 7 July 2021)," honouring the late actor's enduring contribution to Indian cinema.

Remembering the 'Tragedy King'

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98, leaving behind a remarkable body of work that transformed the landscape of Hindi cinema. Revered for his understated yet deeply emotive performances, he was widely known as the "Tragedy King" for his ability to portray complex emotions with remarkable depth and realism.

An Unparalleled Legacy in Indian Cinema

During a career spanning more than five decades, Dilip Kumar delivered several iconic performances in classics such as 'Naya Daur', 'Babul', 'Deedar', 'Nadiya Ke Paar', 'Jogan', 'Tarana', 'Daag', 'Sangdil', 'Devdas', 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Ram Aur Shyam', 'Ganga Jamuna', 'Kranti', 'Vidhaata', 'Shakti', 'Karma' and 'Saudagar'. His performances influenced generations of actors and helped shape a more naturalistic style of acting in Indian cinema. His on-screen collaborations with some of the industry's biggest stars and filmmakers remain benchmarks in Hindi film history. Over the years, Dilip Kumar received numerous accolades in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to cinema, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and the Padma Bhushan. He was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. (ANI)