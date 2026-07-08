The trailer for Raj B Shetty and Prajwal Devaraj's 'Karavali' is out. The film, directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, centers on the Kambala buffalo race and teases an emotional conflict. It is scheduled for release on July 24.

Karavali Trailer Unveiled

The trailer of Raj B Shetty and Prajwal Devaraj starrer Karavali has been unveiled by the makers on Tuesday, which is written and directed by Gurudatha Ganiga. The three-minute and eighteen-second trailer offers a glimpse into the Kambala, an annual buffalo race event, at the heart of its visual narrative. Prajwal Devaraj appears to excel at the buffalo race as the story skips to 30 years in the future, where Raj B Shetty participates in the same competition. Along with its striking visuals and action-packed sequences, the trailer teases an emotional conflict while keeping much of the plot under wraps. The movie also stars Sampada, Mitra, Ramesh Indira, Sushmita Bhat, Sridhar KS, Govinde Gowda and Niranjan in the prominent roles. Raj B Shetty shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. The film will be released on July 24. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dafe3WmGWQ4/?

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Karavali is presented by KVN Productions and produced by Gurudatha Ganiga Films, with VK Films and Suram Movies serving as co-producers.

Raj B Shetty's Other Projects

Raj B Shetty was earlier seen in the film 'Bandar', which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead role. It was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025.

Bandar is directed by Anurag Kashyap for Nikhil Dwivedi under his banner Saffron Magicworks. Apart from Bobby, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.