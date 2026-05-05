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Can Trisha Krishnan Become Deputy CM? Here’s Why Her Name Is Being Linked to Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay's TVK party has pulled off a massive win, leaving giants like DMK and AIADMK behind. With Vijay almost certain to become Chief Minister, the big question is whether his friend, actress Trisha, will contest from the seat he vacates.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Trisha to politics?
The TVK party's performance in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections has surprised even political experts. The party has defeated giants like DMK and AIADMK, which have been rooted in the state for decades. This shows that the voters of Tamil Nadu wanted a change. In the middle of all these developments, everyone is asking if Trisha will play a key role in state politics.
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Vijay won from two constituencies
Thalapathy Vijay contested and won from two places: Chennai's Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. Now, he has to resign from one of these seats. The talk in town is that Trisha might contest the by-election from the seat he leaves. She was with Vijay throughout the campaign but didn't contest from any seat herself.
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Image Credit : instagram /@trishakrishnan
Will Trisha contest the election?
Some reports suggest that Vijay is likely to resign from the Tiruchirappalli East seat. If that happens, we can't rule out the possibility of Trisha contesting from there, becoming an MLA, and then a minister or even Deputy CM in Vijay's government. However, there's also talk that Vijay's father, S.A. Chandrasekhar, might contest from the seat.
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Vijay-Trisha pair
People are comparing the Vijay-Trisha duo to the famous MGR-Jayalalithaa political partnership. Back in the day, when MGR was the Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa was his biggest supporter behind the scenes. It was only after MGR's death that she entered politics directly and became the CM herself.
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Image Credit : X
High chance of becoming CM!
In the Tamil Nadu elections, Vijay's TVK party won a massive 108 seats, emerging as the single largest party. If everything goes according to plan, Vijay will take the oath as Chief Minister. He is all set to create history as a film star who became CM in the very first election after launching his own party.
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