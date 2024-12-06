Who is Tarini Kalingarayar, the fiancée of Kalidas Jayaram? Couple set to tie knot on THIS date

Tarini Kalingarayar, a model and beauty pageant finalist, has gained significant attention as the fiancée of actor Kalidas Jayaram. Her engagement to Kalidas in November last year was followed by shared moments on social media, and they are set to marry on December 8, 2024.

Tarini Kalingarayar, whom actor Kalidas Jayaram is set to marry, has gained significant attention among Malayalis. Following Kalidas's announcement of their relationship, news and photos surrounding them spread rapidly on social media. Kalidas and Tarini will tie the knot on December 8 in Guruvayoor. The pre-wedding function took place recently, adding to the excitement surrounding their upcoming marriage.

The question many fans are asking is, "Who is Tarini Kalingarayar?" Here’s the answer: Tarini hails from the prominent Kalingarayar family in Chennai. She is a star in the modeling industry and belongs to a Zamindar family. According to reports from Pink Villa, her childhood was filled with challenges and hardships, but her mother stood by her through it all.



Tarini's early education took place at Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashramam School in Chennai. She later graduated with a degree in Visual Communication from M.O.P. Vaishnav College. During her studies, Tarini developed an interest in modeling and began her modeling career at the age of sixteen. At the same time, she also explored film production.



Tarini, who has appeared in fashion shows and advertisements, has earned several accolades, including being crowned Miss Tamil Nadu and Miss South India First Runner-Up. She also participated in the Miss Diva Universe beauty pageant in 2022. Overcoming hardships, Tarini Kalingarayar now boasts a net worth in crores. According to reports from Pink Villa, she owns a luxurious house and car in Chennai.



Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar got engaged on November 10 last year. Since then, the couple has shared their beautiful moments on social media. After years of love, the stars will tie the knot on December 8, 2024.



