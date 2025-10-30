- Home
Who Is Simar Bhatia? Akshay Kumar’s Niece Making Her Bollywood Debut With Agastya Nanda
Star kid Simar Bhatia is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ikkis. Related to Akshay Kumar, she stars alongside Agastya Nanda, and the film’s trailer was released on Wednesday.
Star Kid Steps Into Bollywood
Simar Bhatia is all set to begin her Bollywood journey with director Sriram Raghavan’s film Ikkis. The talented newcomer will make her acting debut, and the much-anticipated movie’s trailer was released on Wednesday, creating a buzz.
Simar Bhatia Steals the Spotlight
Following the release of the Ikkis trailer, Simar Bhatia grabbed attention. She is Akshay Kumar’s niece, the daughter of his younger sister, Alka Bhatia, marking her entry into Bollywood with the much-anticipated film.
Born Into a Film Family
Simar Bhatia, daughter of Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Bhatia, was born into a film-connected family. After her mother married a businessman, Simar largely stayed away from the limelight until her Bollywood debut.
Educated Abroad with a Creative Bent
Simar Bhatia completed her higher education overseas, spending several years in the United States. During this time, she developed a keen interest in creative arts, which now complements her entry into Bollywood.
Passionate About Travel and Memories
Simar Bhatia loves traveling, and her Instagram is filled with stunning vacation photos. She has also shared glimpses of her college life, giving fans a peek into her personal journey before entering Bollywood.
Bollywood Debut With a Star Team
Simar Bhatia makes her acting debut in Ikkis, produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, renowned for hits like Andhadhun and Badlapur.
Inspired by a True Hero
Ikkis is based on the real-life story of Arun Khetrapal, a celebrated hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film stars Simar Bhatia, Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat, and is set to release in December.