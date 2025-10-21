Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis trailer, unveiled alongside Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma, has taken audiences by surprise with its emotional intensity and cinematic appeal. Is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Bollywood’s next big star

Bollywood's new face and the grandkid of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, has created a storm with the trailer of his film Ikkis. It was released along with the launch of Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma and became the talk of the town, leaving audiences intrigued and critics optimistic about the young actor's promising future.

Is Agastya Nanda the Next Big Star?

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis talks of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra winners. The trailer is as much about the grit and courage of a soldier's journey as of emotional balance with war intensity and personal sacrifice. Agastya, who plays a real-life hero, seems to have struck a chord with viewers through his sincerity and commanding presence.

Ikkis Trailer Premiere with Thamma Wins Hearts

Instantly after its premiere with Thamma, there was much appreciation on social media networks for Agastya Nanda. Several were left mesmerized by his performance as raw yet touching, while others sought to praise the resemblance that his grand-dad's calm intensity gave him. Fans, too, lauded the wisdom of attaching Ikkis' trailer with such a high-profile film as Thamma because that gave it instant nationwide exposure. Early audience feedback suggests that the young actor's on-screen presence and dialogue delivery exceeded initial expectations.

Sriram Raghavan's Vision Enhances the Film

This is the man who has hand in thrillers like Andhadhun and Badlapur, and he is best noted for his fabulous thrillers and richly layered psychological feature that is an intense build-up to Ikkis. His direction and emotional storytelling melodramatically deepen the narrative so that Agastya's debut is not only another platform but a full performance-driven opportunity. Thanks to Raghavan's grounded realism and Agastya's earnest portrayal, Ikkis promises to deliver both heart and heroism.

However, it may be a little too early to call him the next superstar of Bollywood, but on the part of Agastya Nanda, he has made an unforgettable, first-class impression. His debut in The Archies showed some potential, but Ikkis holds promise that the young actor will harden into a mature, confident actor capable of wielding a great tale.