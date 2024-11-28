Who is Shrima Rai? Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law talks about actor's mother Brindya battling cancer and more

 Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law briefly discussed the actor's mother, Brindya Rai, and her fight with illness. She offered a social media shout-out. In the post, she made a statement about Brindya’s cancer battle.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 2:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister in law Shrima Rai spoke on her mother-in-law, Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai, who is battling illness. Last year, Aishwarya announced that her mother was battling cancer.

article_image2

Currently, the actress' sister-in-law Shrima also spoke candidly about Brindya's cancer fight. Shrima took to Instagram Stories to thank Brindya for caring for her children while she took a vacation. In the message, she addressed Brindya's cancer fight.

article_image3

The social media influencer posted a photo with Brindya and said, “A big shoutout to my MIL for all the support and love and babysitting the kids while I went on my getaway. While she underwent cancer, I refrained from posting her too much because she wasn’t looking her best and I respect her privacy." She placed a crown emoji on her Brindya in the photo.

article_image4

Last year, on her birthday, Aishwarya disclosed that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer in early 2023. Aishwarya confirmed her mother's cancer diagnosis during a special function hosted by the GSB Seva Mandal. Krishnaraj Rai, Aishwarya's father, died of cancer in March 2017. 

“Okay, I don’t know if I should be saying this, but Cancer has touched our lives personally. First it was my dad and my mum got it earlier this year but she has come out of it, with the support of so many incredible doctors and a lot of love and blessings from everyone," Aishwarya said at the event.

article_image5

Who is Shrima Rai?

Shrima is a content creator and beauty vlogger with 1.3 lakh Instagram followers and a YouTube account. She publishes videos on hair care, wardrobe style, updates on her current brand partnerships, and even moments from her family life.
 
She appears to be interested in fashion and making content. In April, Elle magazine questioned her about the hardships of her profession, and she said, “I think managing to keep up with the algorithm can be tricky at times, as well as keeping up with the pace of social media work while finding a balance offline. Being a social media creator is an extremely demanding job, as one needs to constantly create content on various platforms (Instagram and YouTube). It’s even more challenging if you love aesthetics, work on brand deadlines, and create relatable content too. All these things require constant time and effort.”

article_image6

Shrima also won the Mrs India Globe title in 2009 after coming in second place at the Mrs India pageant. Shrima and Aditya have two sons: Shivansh and Vihaan. They reside with his mother, Vrina Rai.

