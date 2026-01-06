- Home
Yash’s upcoming film Toxic continues to build excitement as the makers unveil Rukmini Vasanth’s character poster. The Kantara actress joins Huma Qureshi and Kiara Advani in the highly anticipated 2026 release.
Rukmini Vasanth Joins Yash’s Toxic
Toxic, starring Yash, is among the most anticipated films of 2026. After unveiling posters featuring Huma Qureshi and Kiara Advani, the makers have now released Rukmini Vasanth’s character poster. Known for her role in Kantara, Rukmini’s inclusion has further raised excitement around the ambitious project.
Rukmini’s Dream Role as Melissa
Rukmini Vasanth, who gained fame as Kanakavathi in Kantara, will be seen playing Melissa in Toxic. Sharing her excitement, the actress called the role a dream come true. Fans are impressed by her striking new look, which hints at a layered and powerful character in the film.
Director Praises Rukmini’s Commitment
Director Geetu Mohandas praised Rukmini’s dedication, stating that she fully transforms into her characters. She highlighted the actress’s intense preparation, discipline, and curiosity-driven process. According to Geetu, Rukmini’s passion and attention to detail significantly enhance the emotional depth and realism of Toxic.
Posters Keep the Buzz Alive
The Toxic team has consistently created buzz with character posters. A fairy-tale-inspired poster introduced Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, followed by Kiara Advani as Nadia, both receiving positive responses. With Rukmini Vasanth’s reveal, anticipation continues to build as fans eagerly await more updates from the film.
