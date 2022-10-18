Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Rani Chatterjee? Bhojpuri actress claims Sajid Khan asked about her breast size and sex life

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 8:55 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan's problems with the #MeToo movement will continue for some time. Rani Chatterjee, a Bhojpuri actress, claims Sajid Khan asked about sex during his film Himmatwala audition, joining Mandana Karimi, Aahana Kumra, Sherlyn Chopra, and many others in making the same accusation.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan is currently in the news due to a new accusation. In a recent interview, the Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee complained that he mistreated her by probing about her frequency of intercourse and breast size.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A few days after Sajid Khan was revealed as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16, renewed allegations surfaced. Several famous people objected to the filmmaker being on the show after he was accused of sexual harassment by several women during the #MeToo movement.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Whereas Sajid is still one of the housemates in Bigg Boss 16 house, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee spoke to Aaj Tak about the time when he asked uncomfortable questions during the audition of Himmatwala.  “I contacted Sajid’s team during the shoot of Himmatwala. He had called me and told me that the director wanted to contact me. Then he later told me, you come to my house, and the meeting could be held there. Sajid also instructed me to come alone and not bring any manager or PR since it was a formal meeting,” she said.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I listened to him because he is such a well-known director in Bollywood. I went to his residence in Juhu, where he was by himself. He initially said that he was casting me for the song from the movie "Dhoka Dhoka." He instructed me to put on a short lehenga and demanded a view of my legs. I had to lift my long skirt up to my knees because I was wearing it, expecting that might be the procedure", she said.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Rani added, "I felt afraid when he requested me to tell him about my breast size, also revealing that the Housefull director had attempted to touch her inappropriately." He also said, "Do you have a boyfriend or not? Don't be shy. How often do you have s*x? I became really uneasy and asked him, "What is this conversation about? He believed I would do him a favour, but I left immediately. Even so, he attempted an inappropriate touch on me.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Who is Rani Chatterjee? 
    Rani Chatterjee primarily works in the Bhojpuri film business. In 2003's Bhojpuri family drama Sasura Bada Paisawala, Chatterjee made her acting debut alongside Manoj Tiwari. She also starred in Bandhan Tute Na, Damaad Ji, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, and Rani No. 786, all of which are well-known Bhojpuri films. Chatterjee was named Best Actress of the Year for her work in Nagin at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards in 2013. Also Read: Urfi Javed net worth: From relationship to monthly income to cars and more

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the past, Sajid has been accused of sexual harassment by Lock Upp actor Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Simran Suri, Marina Kuwar, Aahana Kumra, Dimple Paula, Sherlyn Chopra, and journalist Karishma Upadhyay. After Sajid joined the programme cast, Mandana also declared her departure from Bollywood. Also Read: Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts

