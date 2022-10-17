Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts

    Raj Thackeray left the audience in a frenzy when he lent his voice to the teaser of Har Har Mahadev, directed by Abhijit Deshpande. In an interview,  the politician announced that he will produce a biographical film on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 8:09 PM IST

    Raj Thackeray, the leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, is getting ready to start producing Marathi movies. The politician recently announced that he would produce a biographical film about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in an interview with actor Subodh Bhave. He also stated that the movie will be split into two or three parts. Thackeray withheld additional information about the movie, though.

    The MNS supporters and enthusiasts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are excited about this news. When Raj Thackeray provided the voice for the teaser of Abhijit Deshpande's film Har Har Mahadev not too long ago, he sent the audience into a frenzy. Raj Thackeray shared his experience by stating, "Abhijit and I also had disagreements and disputes. In the Marathi version, Abhijit gave me direction; in the Hindi version, he let me take the part.

    Also Read: House of The Dragon review: Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9

    The official trailer for the upcoming film begins with a nighttime full moon and complete obscurity. Then, a silhouette of a few mounted warriors brandishing swords appears on the screen. Raj Thackeray's booming voiceover served as the perfect accompaniment to the visual presentation. Fans of Har Har Mahadev were gushing over the teaser, praising Raj Thackeray's voice and the accompanying music for giving them chills.

    On October 25, Har Har Mahadev is expected to be released. Subodh Bhave, Milind Shinde, Sharad Ponkshe, Sharad Kelkar, Mohan Joshi, and Himanshu Jha are all part of the movie's ensemble cast. The life of Baji Prabhu Deshpande and his 300 troops is the subject of the much awaited Marathi movie.

    Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat in HOT cleavage-revealing light blue ethnic wear

    Abhijit Deshpande, the director of Har Har Mahadev, is well recognised for his work on the television programme Criminal Justice. Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Jagat Rawat, Hansa Singh, Jackie Shroff, and Madhurnima Roy played the lead characters in the television series. On April 5, 2019, Disney+ Hotstar debuted the thriller series.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 8:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yoga guru Ramdev says, 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son AJR

    Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

    Kantara Prabhas to Kangana Rananut to Shilpa Shetty and more share their review on Rishab Shetty's film RBA

    Kantara: Prabhas to Kangana Rananut to Shilpa Shetty and more share their review on Rishab Shetty's film

    I quit said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of physical abuse drb

    ‘I quit’, said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of ‘physical abuse’

    Drishyam 2 trailer Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel? drb

    Drishyam 2 trailer: Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel?

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up' after shocker against Scotland snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up'

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9 AJR

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shami an ideal replacement for Bumrah? Here's what Tendulkar feels snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shami an ideal replacement for Bumrah? Here's what Tendulkar feels

    Yoga guru Ramdev says, 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son AJR

    Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav BOLD omantic song Jawani Ka Jalwa go viral RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD romantic song ‘Jawani Ka Jalwa’ go viral

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon