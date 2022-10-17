Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts

Raj Thackeray left the audience in a frenzy when he lent his voice to the teaser of Har Har Mahadev, directed by Abhijit Deshpande. In an interview, the politician announced that he will produce a biographical film on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Raj Thackeray, the leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, is getting ready to start producing Marathi movies. The politician recently announced that he would produce a biographical film about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in an interview with actor Subodh Bhave. He also stated that the movie will be split into two or three parts. Thackeray withheld additional information about the movie, though.

The MNS supporters and enthusiasts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are excited about this news. When Raj Thackeray provided the voice for the teaser of Abhijit Deshpande's film Har Har Mahadev not too long ago, he sent the audience into a frenzy. Raj Thackeray shared his experience by stating, "Abhijit and I also had disagreements and disputes. In the Marathi version, Abhijit gave me direction; in the Hindi version, he let me take the part.

The official trailer for the upcoming film begins with a nighttime full moon and complete obscurity. Then, a silhouette of a few mounted warriors brandishing swords appears on the screen. Raj Thackeray's booming voiceover served as the perfect accompaniment to the visual presentation. Fans of Har Har Mahadev were gushing over the teaser, praising Raj Thackeray's voice and the accompanying music for giving them chills.

On October 25, Har Har Mahadev is expected to be released. Subodh Bhave, Milind Shinde, Sharad Ponkshe, Sharad Kelkar, Mohan Joshi, and Himanshu Jha are all part of the movie's ensemble cast. The life of Baji Prabhu Deshpande and his 300 troops is the subject of the much awaited Marathi movie.

Abhijit Deshpande, the director of Har Har Mahadev, is well recognised for his work on the television programme Criminal Justice. Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Jagat Rawat, Hansa Singh, Jackie Shroff, and Madhurnima Roy played the lead characters in the television series. On April 5, 2019, Disney+ Hotstar debuted the thriller series.