Urfi Javed net worth: From relationship to monthly income to cars and more

One of the popular social media sensations nowadays is Urfi Javed, who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT. Yesterday, on October 15, Urfi aka Uorfi celebrated her 25th birthday. Let us look at her net worth, monthly income and more

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is well recognised for both her on- and off-screen unusual and often risky dress choices. In the influencer's Instagram pictures, she may be seen wearing the most imaginative ensembles. On October 15, the actress, who turned 25, seemed unconcerned with her appearance.



Image: Still from the song

She never hesitates to express her opinions. She has acted in television series like as Durga, Saat Phere Ki Hera Pheri, Bepanna, Jiji Maa, Dayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kasauti Zindagi Kay, for those of you who are unaware. But Bigg Boss OTT is where she became well-known. Urfi received huge recognition thanks to Bigg Boss.



Image: Still from the song

You cannot ignore Urfi, whether you love her or despise her. Urfi is renowned for her adventurous fashion choices, and her hotness avatar exudes oomph. She gives us a sneak peek at some of her daring photo session images, and she captures our attention. You'll be startled by her net worth, monthly earnings, episode fees, prior relationships, and more.



Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

She was born in Lucknow and is now a resident of an opulent Mumbai condominium. She travels in an SUV called a Jeep Compass, which is worth roughly Rs 25 lakh.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed lives a life of luxury. You'll be shocked to learn that she possesses assets of crores. Numerous sources claim that Urfi, who is said to own property worth over Rs 150 crore, charges roughly Rs 30,000 for a guest appearance in an episode of a television show. Urfi Javed Fee levies hefty fees in exchange for product endorsements. Acting, modelling, and commercial work are how the actress makes the most of her income. For a daily soap, actress Urfi Javed is said to demand between Rs. 25,000 and 35,000 every episode.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

The estimated value of Urfi Javed's assets ranges from Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 55 lakh. She is one of the most well-known stars who has succeeded in attracting attention with her sense of style.



Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

If you thought that Urfi Javed could not surprise you anymore with her bizarre fashion, then you might want to think again. Whether is about creating an outfit from using sim cards to wearing a dress made from blades, Urfi has often put her 'style' on display, without flinching at the mean comments that come her way because of the trolls.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram