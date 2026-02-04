When the film was released in cinemas in December 2025 and on OTT lately, Rahul Gandhi's name in the credits undoubtedly drew everyone's attention. Once again, since the teaser for Dhurandhar 2 was revealed, his name in the credits has been the talk of the town.

The irony is that, while he was just credited as Rahul Gandhi in the film, his name appears in the teaser for Dhurandhar 2.