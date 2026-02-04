- Home
Who Is Rahul Gandhi? Meet Dhurandhar 2’s Executive Producer Grabbing Fans’ Attention
The much-anticipated trailer for Dhurandhar 2 was unveiled on Tuesday, and once again, the name Rahul Gandhi on the film's credit list has piqued everyone's interest. However, there is a twist this time.
Everyone was waiting for Dhurandhar 2's teaser, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. On Tuesday, the producers finally presented the teaser, ending the anticipation. It earned mixed reviews since fans anticipated more from it. However, once again, the executive producer's name has piqued everyone's interest.
Last year, on Ranveer Singh's birthday, the trailer for Dhurandhar was unveiled, and fans were surprised to learn that Rahul Gandhi was the film's executive producer. Everyone began to associate it with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. But, of course, he is a different person.
When the film was released in cinemas in December 2025 and on OTT lately, Rahul Gandhi's name in the credits undoubtedly drew everyone's attention. Once again, since the teaser for Dhurandhar 2 was revealed, his name in the credits has been the talk of the town.
The irony is that, while he was just credited as Rahul Gandhi in the film, his name appears in the teaser for Dhurandhar 2.
Who Is Rahul H. Gandhi?
Rahul H Gandhi is an executive producer who has worked on several films and web series, including The Family Man, Farzi, the Mumbai Diaries, Vedaa, and, of course, the Dhurandhar franchise.
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date
Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026. While the initial preview shocked some netizens, we are certain that the remaining promotional materials will capture everyone's attention.
The film starring Ranveer Singh will not be released independently. The movie will compete at the box office with Yash's Toxic, which is also set to release on the same date. Interestingly, both films will get a pan-India distribution.
