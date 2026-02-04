Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar turned into a box office phenomenon after its theatrical release on December 5 last year. The film emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes and gained popularity for its gripping narrative and high-voltage action sequences. With the sequel Dhurandhar – The Revenge scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, industry insiders and fans are expecting the second installment to surpass the achievements of the first part. The franchise has already built a strong fan base, making the upcoming release one of the most anticipated films of the year.