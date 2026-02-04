Dhurandhar 2 Shifts OTT Partner: Why Makers Chose Jio Hotstar Over Netflix
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is gearing up for a grand release on March 19 amid massive expectations. The sequel is already creating industry buzz after the makers reportedly switched its OTT streaming partner
Massive Expectations After Historic Success Of Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar turned into a box office phenomenon after its theatrical release on December 5 last year. The film emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes and gained popularity for its gripping narrative and high-voltage action sequences. With the sequel Dhurandhar – The Revenge scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, industry insiders and fans are expecting the second installment to surpass the achievements of the first part. The franchise has already built a strong fan base, making the upcoming release one of the most anticipated films of the year.
OTT Partner Shift From Netflix To Jio Hotstar Creates Buzz
The makers have reportedly decided to change the streaming partner for Dhurandhar 2, with Jio Hotstar likely to acquire the digital rights. The first film premiered on Netflix after completing its theatrical window and received an overwhelming response from viewers. However, several audiences expressed disappointment over technical aspects such as visual presentation, sound design, and colour grading quality on the streaming platform. Social media platforms witnessed widespread discussions regarding these concerns. Although the exact reason behind the OTT transition remains undisclosed, the switch has become a major talking point within entertainment circles.
Strategic Move To Strengthen Franchise’s Digital Performance
Industry experts believe the shift to Jio Hotstar could be a calculated business and creative decision. OTT rights are usually awarded based on competitive bidding, and Jio Hotstar’s involvement as one of the film’s producers could have influenced the final deal. With Dhurandhar 2 carrying enormous commercial and audience expectations, the makers appear keen to ensure a stronger and technically superior digital presentation after the theatrical run. The decision reflects the growing importance of OTT performance in determining the overall success of big-budget films and long-term franchise value.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.