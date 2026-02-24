Sandeepa Dhar says her film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' addresses the urgent issue of validation and self-worth among women in the age of social media. She relates to her character Naina's struggles with insecurity and societal pressures for perfection.

Actor Sandeepa Dhar says her latest film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' addresses the urgent issue of validation and self-worth among women in the age of social media, calling it a story that "needed to be told." In a conversation with ANI, Sandeepa opened up about playing Naina in the romantic drama directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film, presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, had a theatrical release on February 20.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Relatable Struggles of 'Naina'

In the film, Naina is perceived by others as a "perfect" woman, but she struggles with a internal loss of identity and self-worth. Speaking about her character, she shared that Naina's internal struggles deeply resonated with her. "There are many things I could relate to in Naina. In fact, I think every girl can relate to Naina somewhere," she said, pointing to themes of insecurity and the constant need for validation.

Societal Pressures and the Pursuit of Perfection

The actor highlighted how societal pressures disproportionately affect women. "No matter which film you do, you're judged for your looks, judged for your weight. Especially for girls- it doesn't happen as much with boys," she noted, adding that male actors are rarely scrutinised on social media for their appearance in the same way.

According to Sandeepa, the film explores how the pursuit of perfection- flawless skin, ideal weight, curated Instagram lives- often leads women to lose touch with their authentic selves. "We're constantly living for someone else," she said, adding that Naina's journey reflects the experiences of many young women who struggle with confidence and self-acceptance.

A 'Simple, Sweet Story'

She also expressed gratitude to producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali for backing what she described as a "simple, sweet story" in an era dominated by high drama. "This film is slow-paced, a slow burn. Emotions are handled gently and patiently. That's what makes it special," she said.

Film's Cast and 'Lucky' Release Month

The romantic drama stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. In an earlier interview with ANI, Siddhant reflected on the February release, and called the month "lucky," noting that his previous films, including Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan, also released in February. (ANI)