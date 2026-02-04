Speculation around Salman Khan’s involvement in Dhurandhar 2 gained momentum after images surfaced online showing him in a sharp formal look, reportedly from the film’s Mumbai schedule. The viral post claimed the superstar would appear as a powerful character named Bade Sahab. The pictures quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom believed the actor had joined the high-profile espionage sequel. The buzz intensified as Dhurandhar 2 is already one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, making any casting addition a major talking point.