Dhurandhar 2 Fact Check: Will Salman Khan Appear In Ranveer Singh Starrer?
Dhurandhar 2: Rumours about Salman Khan joining Dhurandhar 2 have taken social media by storm after viral photos hinted at his appearance as Bade Sahab. However, the images have triggered debate, with claims suggesting they may not be authentic
VIRAL IMAGES TRIGGER CASTING RUMOURS
Speculation around Salman Khan’s involvement in Dhurandhar 2 gained momentum after images surfaced online showing him in a sharp formal look, reportedly from the film’s Mumbai schedule. The viral post claimed the superstar would appear as a powerful character named Bade Sahab. The pictures quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom believed the actor had joined the high-profile espionage sequel. The buzz intensified as Dhurandhar 2 is already one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, making any casting addition a major talking point.
AI ARTIST BEHIND THE VIRAL PHOTOS
Soon after the pictures spread online, internet users noticed that the images were likely created using artificial intelligence. The post originated from an Instagram page known for AI-generated celebrity visuals. The creator’s profile showcases several digitally crafted images, leading many users to question the authenticity of Salman Khan’s alleged involvement. While the images sparked excitement among some fans, others expressed concern about AI-generated content misleading audiences and creating false expectations about film casting.
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM DHURANDHAR 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 continues the story of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazar. The film will reportedly explore his rise in Lyari following the death of Rehman Dakait while also delving into his transformation into an Indian spy. The sequel features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Akshaye Khanna, who is expected to return through flashback scenes. The film is currently in production with additional sequences being shot and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.
