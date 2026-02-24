Mayank Pawar, known for his appearance on MTV Splitsvilla Season 7, has sadly passed away. His sudden demise has left fans, friends, and the fitness community deeply shocked and heartbroken.

Reality TV personality and fitness trainer Mayank Pawar, known for his appearance on MTV Splitsvilla Season 7, has passed away, leaving fans and friends deeply shocked. The heartbreaking news was shared through his official Instagram handle with an emotional message remembering him as a brother, champion, mentor, and inspiration who will always live in people’s hearts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Achievements and Inspiring Career

Mayank gained popularity after participating in a youth reality show, where his confidence and fitness impressed viewers. Apart from television, he built a strong identity in the fitness world. He was a seven-time titleholder of Mr. India and also won the prestigious Mr. India title once, showing his dedication and discipline.

Sudden Demise Leaves Fans Heartbroken

The exact reason behind Mayank Pawar’s sudden demise has not been disclosed yet. A condolence meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at Valmiki Mandir, Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh, from 5 PM to 6 PM. His passing is a big loss for the reality TV and fitness community, and tributes continue to pour in from fans and fellow trainers.