Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday: Hit Movies/Flop Movies; Know His Records, National Award
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali just turned 63! He's a one-man army in Bollywood—directing, producing, writing, editing, and even composing music. He's been directing films for 30 years now and did not have a flop in 13 years
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first two films were with Salman Khan
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first film as a director was 'Khamoshi: The Musical' in 1996, starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala. The film unfortunately flopped at the box office. But Bhansali didn't give up on Salman and cast him again in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' with Aishwarya Rai. This time, the film was a solid hit!
Only three films flopped in Bhansali's 30-year career
In his 30-year career as a director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made 10 films, and only 3 of them have flopped. Besides 'Khamoshi: The Musical', the other two were Ranbir Kapoor's 'Saawariya' in 2007 and the Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Guzaarish' in 2010.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has won 7 National Awards
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has won 7 National Film Awards in various categories. He won for 'Devdas' (2002), 'Black' (2005), 'Mary Kom' (2014), 'Bajirao Mastani' (2025) for Best Director, 'Padmaavat' (2018) for Best Music Director, and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (2021) for Best Screenplay and Best Editing. He was the producer for 'Mary Kom', but directed all the other films himself.
Every film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the last 13 years has been a hit
If you look at his record from the last 13 years, not a single film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has flopped. The list includes hits like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela' (₹116.33 cr), 'Bajirao Mastani' (₹184.2 cr), 'Padmaavat' (₹302.15 cr), and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (₹129.10 cr). The numbers are just massive!
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming films
Right now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on his next big project, 'Love and War'. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the main roles. According to reports, this is going to be Bhansali's most expensive film ever, with a budget of over ₹300 crore! The film is expected to release on 14 August 2026.
