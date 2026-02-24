Right now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on his next big project, 'Love and War'. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the main roles. According to reports, this is going to be Bhansali's most expensive film ever, with a budget of over ₹300 crore! The film is expected to release on 14 August 2026.