Huma Qureshi is back in the spotlight after being seen with her rumoured fiancé, acting coach Rachit Singh, at a Mumbai concert. Though the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, their appearances together have sparked strong engagement buzz
Who Is Rachit Singh?
Rachit Singh, originally from Varanasi, shifted to Delhi in 2012 before moving to Mumbai in 2016. After working briefly as a ramp model, he trained under renowned mentor Atul Mongia and grew within the Artist Collective. He later founded the Rachit Singh Workshop, conducting over 100 acting programmes and coaching several well-known actors. Rachit has also stepped in front of the camera, appearing in the 2024 OTT series Karmma Calling and making a cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma.
His Journey as an Acting Coach
Rachit gradually built a strong reputation in the industry through intensive workshops and close collaborations with actors. He worked with talents such as Gulshan Devaiah, Kunal Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Harshvardhan Rane, Amruta Subhash, and others. He often stated that Atul Mongia remained both a guiding figure and a close confidant in his professional journey.
Huma Qureshi & Rachit: The Relationship Timeline
Their dating rumours gained momentum when they were repeatedly spotted together in Mumbai. Huma regularly engaged with his posts, which only amplified speculation. Later, when a friend shared a picture with them and hinted at celebrating “something special,” fans interpreted it as a subtle confirmation. The couple was also seen twinning in pink at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s 2024 wedding ceremony, further fuelling the buzz.
Engagement Speculation Grows
According to reports published in September 2025, the two are believed to be engaged, though neither has issued an official statement. Their recent public appearance at a concert, where they appeared affectionate and comfortable, added to the assumption that the relationship has moved ahead. Huma’s past relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz reportedly ended in 2022, and ever since, her bond with Rachit has been growing stronger.