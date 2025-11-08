Image Credit : @Subha_The_Luck

Maharani Season 4 Impresses X Users X users appear to be enjoying Huma's comeback as Rani Bharati. The fourth season of "Maharani" is fantastic. Each episode contains startling turns and surprises. "Huma is amazing," wrote one X user.

'This season is worth binge-watching. Another user said, "The finale episode is mind-boggling."

On the 6th episode of #Maharani Season 4. The web series is exceptionally brilliant. If you have been following politics of India since 90's.. you will know how intelligently true facts have been weaved into this fictionalised story. And a word for the cast. Every single one… — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) November 7, 2025