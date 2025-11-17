- Home
Arvind Kejriwal encourages audiences to watch Huma Qureshi's Maharani 4 on SonyLIV, describing it as a mirror to today's politics and appreciating its frank representation of power and corruption.
Arvind Kejriwal Reviews Maharani 4
Arvind Kejriwal startled the internet on Thursday when he abruptly became an unexpected OTT reviewer. The AAP president and former Delhi president Minister invited people to watch the new season of Huma Qureshi's political drama, Maharani 4, on SonyLIV, and his message quickly went viral on social media.
What started as a simple recommendation rapidly grew into a mix of encouragement, jokes, political commentary, and viewers giving their own interpretations of the show.
Kejriwal praises Maharani 4
Kejriwal posted his thoughts on his official social media account, calling the show a sharp reflection of current politics. His message read, “You must watch Maharani 4 webseries on @SonyLIV. It depicts the ugly reality of today’s politics. Kudos to the entire team for showing courage."
U must watch Maharani 4 webseries on @SonyLIV. It depicts the ugly reality of today’s politics. Kudos to entire team for showing courage.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 16, 2025
Arvind Kejriwal Reviews Maharani 4
Within minutes, his comment area was flooded with responses from viewers who agreed with him, claiming that the series reflects the corruption, power games, and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring prevalent in genuine political systems today.
Along with the praise, several people seized the opportunity to mock Kejriwal and his party, injecting their own comedy into the discourse.
Arvind Kejriwal Reviews Maharani 4
Some social media users said, "Sir, I've seen Scam 1992 Harshad Mehta and Scam 2003 Telgi Story on Sony Liv. Now waiting for Liquor Scam 2024: The Revdiwal Story."
Others used excerpts from the presentation to mock him, including one fan who commented, "How he manages the media."
Another user joked about Kejriwal weighing in on OTT releases rather than administration, stating, "Delhi waalo ne "Aisa bheja hai Punjab ki koi kaam nhi reh gya. Movie ka review dena pad rha h."
Arvind Kejriwal Reviews Maharani 4
One person said, "We have returned to the golden period of jobless Kejriwal evaluating TV and films. "We missed you, sir!" Someone another said, "Looks like the writers of Maharani 4 listened to your speeches a little too closely."
There were also some unusual requests in the comments, such as one fan urging him to have the series published on YouTube so that more people could see it for free, stating, "Agar itna acha hai to YOUTUBE pe dalwa dijie sab dekh lenge."
What does Maharani 4 bring this season?
Maharani 4, starring Huma Qureshi, premieres on SonyLIV on November 7, 2025. This season takes the tale into national politics, with Rani Bharti beginning a new chapter after quitting as Bihar's Chief Minister and witnessing her daughter Roshni take over the position. The new episodes delve into the problems she experiences on a larger platform while also introducing a plot concerning the Kohinoor diamond.
About Maharani 4
Subhash Kapoor created the series, which stars Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti. Each season has been directed by a different director: Karan Sharma for Season 1, Ravindra Gautam for Season 2, and Saurabh Bhave for Season 3. The latest season is directed by Puneet Prakash. The cast also includes Vipin Sharma, Kani Kusruti, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Shardul Bharadwaj.
The first season premiered on May 28, 2021, and the show has covered a variety of real-world events, including the Laxmanpur Bathe massacre, the Fodder Scam, the Shilpi-Gautam murder case, the 2000 Bihar Assembly elections, and political chapters involving figures such as Shibu Soren and Jitan Manjhi.
Season 4's teaser was unveiled on October 9, 2025, and the new episodes premiered on SonyLIV on November 7.