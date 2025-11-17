Image Credit : ANI

Arvind Kejriwal startled the internet on Thursday when he abruptly became an unexpected OTT reviewer. The AAP president and former Delhi president Minister invited people to watch the new season of Huma Qureshi's political drama, Maharani 4, on SonyLIV, and his message quickly went viral on social media.

What started as a simple recommendation rapidly grew into a mix of encouragement, jokes, political commentary, and viewers giving their own interpretations of the show.