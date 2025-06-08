Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh began a new phase of his life as he got engaged to Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj at a private ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday, June 8.

The engagement ceremony has reportedly taken place at the Centrum Hotel in Lucknow, and the event was attended by friends, family, Rinku Singh’s Uttar Pradesh teammate, and select guests from the world of cricket and politics. Rinky and Priya have reportedly been in a relationship before marking their new chapter in life. It was earlier reported that the couple sought permission from their parents before making their relationship public and formalising it with an engagement ceremony.

Priya Saroj’s father, Toofani Saroj, a senior Samajwadi Party leader and Uttar Pradesh MLA, earlier confirmed that her daughter and Rinku Singh expressed their desire to get married, which was accepted by both families.

Rinku and Priya embark on a new journey together

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj took their first step on the journey of togetherness by exchanging their wedding rings in the Fulcurn Hall of the Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. In a video that went viral on social media, Rinku and Priya can be seen entering the hall by holding each other’s hands as the guests showered them with applause and blessings, capturing a heartwarming moment of love and celebration.

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj were in attendance for Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika’s engagement ceremony in Lucknow.

The engagement ceremony of Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj was attended by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, Rajya Sabha MP and actress Jaya Bachchan, former cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla, and Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy captain Aryan Juyal. A senior Samajwadi Party leader and Professor Ram Gopal were also in attendance for the engagement ceremony.

In order to accommodate guests, 15 rooms were booked at the Centrum Hotel, with five seats reserved for Rinku’s closest friends, and entry was restricted as the guests with barcoded passes were only allowed to enter the venue. A team of private security personnel, supported by local police, maintained high alert throughout the event to ensure the safety of the VIP guests at the engagement ceremony.

Priya Saroj made the headlines last year when he became one of the youngest MPs to be elected to the Lok Sabha. The 26-year-old contested her maiden election on the ticket of the Samajwadi Party and defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B. P. Saroj by 35850 votes to claim the Machhlishahr constituency as an MP.

Rinku Singh was part of KKR in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the recently concluded IPL season. He had a decent campaign, scoring 206 runs at an average of 29.43 and a strike rate of 153.43 in 13 matches. However, Kolkata Knight Riders were knocked out of the IPL 2025.

The defending champions finished the tournament in the 8th spot in the league with five wins, seven losses, and two no results and failed to qualify for the playoffs, ending their hopes of retaining their crown, which they won last year under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership.

Rinku Singh is not part of India A nor the India squad for the England Test series. He is expected to return to international duties when Team India tours Bangladesh for the three-match T20I series in August. He might be picked for the ODI series as well, given his consistent performances in the shorter format over the past year.