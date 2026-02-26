A much-discussed photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda from their Sangeet ceremony is currently circulating online. In the image, the couple is seen walking hand-in-hand, smiling warmly as they make what appears to be a graceful entry at the function. While the authenticity of the picture has not been independently verified, it has already sparked a wave of excitement among fans.

Rashmika is seen wearing a shimmering silver fusion outfit with intricate embellishments, blending traditional and contemporary elements effortlessly. Vijay, complementing her look, opted for a black kurta adorned with subtle silver sequin detailing. Even without official confirmation from the couple, this single frame has managed to dominate fan pages and wedding discussions across platforms.