Mira Kapoor wished her husband, Shahid Kapoor, on his 45th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a series of mushy pictures, calling him the 'love of my life' and writing, 'Simply the best... Happy Birthday'.

The love of her life, Shahid Kapoor, just turned a year older, and Mira Kapoor made sure the day was filled with smiles. The 'Jab We Met' actor celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday, February 25, and the sweetest wish came from his wife, entrepreneur Mira Kapoor. Mira took to her Instagram account to share a series of mushy pictures with Shahid. The pictures showed the couple close and happy, smiling as they posed together. One picture captured Mira kissing Shahid on the forehead, while another showed them laughing freely, with Mira leaning into Shahid's arms.

Along with the pictures, Mira wrote a short and loving note for her husband. She wrote, "Simply the best... Happy Birthday, love of my life."

View this post on Instagram

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans chimed in in the comment section to react to the couple's adorable bond. One user wrote, "Nazar na Lage ... Thu thu thu," while another added, "This is the best couple."

Shahid Kapoor on the work front

On the work front for Shahid Kapoor, the actor's film 'O'Romeo recently came out in theatres. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'O' Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film was released during Valentine's Week. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

Apart from the lead pair, the movie also features Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande in pivotal roles. It is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Shahid also has 'Cocktail 2' in the pipeline, alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.