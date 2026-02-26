The buzz around The Paradise is soaring as Nani’s energetic intro song “Aaya Sher” goes viral, clocking massive views and setting expectations high for the pan-India entertainer.

Reunion of the Blockbuster ‘Dasara’ Team

The Paradise reunites the successful trio behind Dasara, Nani, director Srikanth Odela, and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Their previous collaboration struck gold at the box office, and expectations are sky-high for this gritty action drama set against a raw, rustic backdrop.

Stylish Look, Grand Scale & Killer Dance Moves

The “Aaya Sher” video showcases Nani in a rugged yet stylish mass avatar, dancing amid a vibrant slum set packed with hundreds of background dancers and junior artists. The choreography by Sudhan Master, known for his work in the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayakan, adds explosive energy to the visuals.

With its thumping music, large-scale visuals, and Nani’s charismatic screen presence, The Paradise has already begun its journey as one of the most awaited Telugu releases of 2026.