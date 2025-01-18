India News

Priya Saroj: Education, career, and link to cricketer Rinku Singh

Who is Priya Saroj?

26-year-old Priya Saroj is an MP from the Samajwadi Party. In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she defeated BJP's BP Saroj from Machhlishahr by 35,000 votes.

Priya Saroj's Education and Career

Priya Saroj is a graduate of Delhi University and holds an LLB degree from Amity University. She has also worked as a lawyer in the Supreme Court.

Inspired by her father to enter politics

MP Priya Saroj's father, Tufani Saroj, is a three-time MP and the current MLA from Kerakat. Priya Saroj entered politics inspired by her father.

Member of Parliament's Social Justice Committee

Priya Saroj is a member of the Parliament's Social Justice and Empowerment Committee. She is working on the empowerment of marginalized communities.

Rumors of engagement with Rinku Singh

There are rumors of Priya Saroj's engagement with Rinku Singh, a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders and famous for hitting five consecutive sixes in IPL.

Talks of Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's marriage

However, Priya Saroj's father has clarified that there are talks of Priya Saroj's marriage with cricketer Rinku Singh, but the news of the engagement is false.

MP Priya Saroj is a symbol of young leadership

Despite her traditional political background, Priya Saroj has emerged as a progressive leader. Due to her political stature, she is an inspiration to the new generation.

Priya Saroj quickly made her mark in politics

Priya Saroj, who quickly made a name for herself in politics, is an example for many young people.

