Priya Saroj: Education, career, and link to cricketer Rinku Singh

26-year-old Priya Saroj is an MP from the Samajwadi Party. In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she defeated BJP's BP Saroj from Machhlishahr by 35,000 votes.
Priya Saroj is a graduate of Delhi University and holds an LLB degree from Amity University. She has also worked as a lawyer in the Supreme Court.
MP Priya Saroj's father, Tufani Saroj, is a three-time MP and the current MLA from Kerakat. Priya Saroj entered politics inspired by her father.
Priya Saroj is a member of the Parliament's Social Justice and Empowerment Committee. She is working on the empowerment of marginalized communities.
There are rumors of Priya Saroj's engagement with Rinku Singh, a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders and famous for hitting five consecutive sixes in IPL.
However, Priya Saroj's father has clarified that there are talks of Priya Saroj's marriage with cricketer Rinku Singh, but the news of the engagement is false.
Despite her traditional political background, Priya Saroj has emerged as a progressive leader. Due to her political stature, she is an inspiration to the new generation.
Priya Saroj, who quickly made a name for herself in politics, is an example for many young people.
