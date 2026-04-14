Who is Praful Hinge? SRH pacer who took 3 wickets in his first IPL over
Praful Hinge grabbed national headlines during his IPL 2026 debut when he achieved a historic feat—taking three wickets in his very first over.
Who is Praful Hinge?
Praful Hinge has become the latest sensation in the Indian Premier League after a jaw-dropping debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the right-arm pacer comes from a modest background and rose through the ranks of domestic cricket with Vidarbha.
Who is Praful Hinge?
Hinge first gained attention with consistent performances in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he showcased his ability to generate pace and bounce. His journey reflects the classic story of a hardworking cricketer making it big through perseverance.
Record-Breaking IPL Debut
Praful Hinge grabbed national headlines during his IPL 2026 debut when he achieved a historic feat—taking three wickets in his very first over.
Facing a strong batting lineup, he dismissed key players in quick succession, putting his team in a dominant position early in the match. In fact, he went on to finish with impressive figures, playing a crucial role in his team’s victory.
This performance made him the first bowler in IPL history to take three wickets in the opening over of a debut match—an achievement that instantly put him in the spotlight.
Domestic Career and Rise
Before making his IPL mark, Hinge had already built a solid foundation in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut for Vidarbha in 2024 and impressed with his wicket-taking ability.
In a short span, he became a dependable bowler for his state team, contributing in both red-ball and limited-overs formats. His performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy further strengthened his reputation as a promising fast bowler.
Despite limited T20 experience before the IPL, his raw pace and control caught the attention of scouts, leading to his selection in the league.
Net Worth and Income Details
- As of 2026, Praful Hinge’s estimated net worth is around ₹1–2 crore.
- His primary income sources include:
- IPL contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad (₹30 lakh)
- Domestic cricket earnings
- Match fees and performance bonuses
Net Worth and Income Details
Given his explosive start in the IPL, his earnings are expected to grow significantly through future contracts and brand endorsements.
A Star in the Making
Praful Hinge’s journey from domestic cricket to a record-breaking IPL debut highlights his immense potential. His ability to perform under pressure and deliver match-winning spells has already made him a player to watch.
A Star in the Making
If he continues this form, Hinge could soon become one of India’s leading fast bowlers, both in franchise cricket and potentially on the international stage.
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