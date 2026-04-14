Praful Hinge grabbed national headlines during his IPL 2026 debut when he achieved a historic feat—taking three wickets in his very first over.

Facing a strong batting lineup, he dismissed key players in quick succession, putting his team in a dominant position early in the match. In fact, he went on to finish with impressive figures, playing a crucial role in his team’s victory.

This performance made him the first bowler in IPL history to take three wickets in the opening over of a debut match—an achievement that instantly put him in the spotlight.