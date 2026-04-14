SRH pace coach Varun Aaron praised debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who took four wickets each to guide their team to a 57-run victory over RR in IPL 2026. Aaron called their performance a 'dream come true' for the franchise.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace bowling coach Varun Aaron praised the two debutants, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, and said their performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday was "a dream come true for the team," after the bowlers handed SRH a 57-run win by taking four wickets each.

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Praful Hinge, 24, and 21-year-old Sakib Hussain, who SRH played instead of domestic and India veterans Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat, in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Monday, claimed figures of 4/34 in 4 overs and 4/24 in 4 overs, respectively.

'A Dream Come True'

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Aaron praised Praful and Sakib and said that their performance was a dream come true for the Hyderabad-based IPL franchise. "To see two debutants come out and bowl the way they did tonight was a dream come true for the team," Aaron said.

Debutants Etch Names in IPL History

Praful, hailing from Vidarbha and Sakib, from Bihar, both etched their names in IPL history with four-fers on their debut.

Hinge's Triple-Wicket Opening Over

Praful made an immediate impact after SRH set RR a 217-run target, as he dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck in the very first over of RR's chase. He then dismissed Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the same over, making RR's score 1-3 after the first over itself. He followed with the wicket of RR captain Riyan Parag in the third over.

Hussain's Crucial Strikes

Sakib, on the other hand, claimed wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over, RR's top-scorer for the match, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi, helping SRH bundle RR out for 159 in 19 overs.

Coach Aaron on Game Plan

Varun Aaron said the team focused on executing their plans from the start and encouraged the debutants to simply enjoy the moment. He added that, given their journey, their performances were a significant achievement. "The key was for us to just commit to our execution and that's exactly what we did right from the get-go. My only plan for them was just to enjoy the game. Because you debut only once in any form of cricket and I feel from where they have come, both the bowlers, and what they have done today is massive," he said.

How SRH Set the Target

Earlier in the match, SRH posted 216/6, largely powered by skipper Ishan (91 in 44 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and innings from Heinrich Klaasen (40 in 26 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (28 in 13 balls, with four boundaries). (ANI)