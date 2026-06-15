Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Top 7 Highest Paid FIFA World Cup 2026 Players
FIFA World Cup 2026: With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi once again preparing to light up World Cup, football's biggest stage will also feature some of the sport's biggest earners. Here's a list of the top 7 players
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with an estimated $300 million earned over the last year. The Portuguese legend remains the world's highest-paid athlete, thanks to his lucrative Al-Nassr contract and global endorsement portfolio. At 41, he is also among football's first active billionaire players.
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Lionel Messi
Argentina captain Lionel Messi ranks second with earnings of $140 million. The Inter Miami superstar recently joined the billionaire club and remains one of the most marketable athletes globally. His influence extends far beyond football through major brand partnerships.
Kylian Mbappé
French forward Kylian Mbappé earned around $95 million. Already a World Cup winner and one of football's biggest stars, the Real Madrid attacker combines elite on-field performances with a growing commercial empire.
Erling Haaland
Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland collected approximately $80 million. His Manchester City contract and endorsement deals have elevated him into football's financial elite, while his World Cup debut adds another milestone to his career.
Vinicius Jr.
Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr. earned roughly $60 million over the past year. The Real Madrid star has become a key face for global brands and is expected to play a major role in Brazil's World Cup campaign.
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah brought in around $55 million. Widely admired for his impact on and off the field, the Egyptian forward continues to attract sponsorships while leading his nation on the world's biggest stage.
Sadio Mané
Senegal captain Sadio Mané earned an estimated $54 million. His success with club and country, combined with his move to Saudi Arabia, has helped maintain his position among football's top earners.
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