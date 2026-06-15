Are you also a football lover and love to find out more about the dating life of your favourite sports star? Well, today we bring you all the details about Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland's partner, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, and their beautiful relationship. Keep scrolling to know more.

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland is one of the most love and celebrated football stars in the world. His personal life with his long term partner and childhood friend Isabel Haugseng Johansen has always been in the news. The duo continues to post cute pictures from their travel and luxe-life moments that often catch the fancy of their fans. Now, as the buzz around The FIFA World Cup 2026, that has officially started on Thursday, 11 June 2026 is picking up pace, here's looking at Erling Haaland's personal life.

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About Erling Haaland's and Isabel Haugseng's Love Story

Erling Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen's love story began long before they became famous. They reportedly know each other from childhood. They grew up in Bryne, Norway. Unversed in other fancy relationships in the glam sports world, they often like to keep their relationship lowkey. Their romance began as a young friendship that blossomed into a beautiful love story.

The Couple Loves To Live A Low-Key Life

Talking about their personal life, the couple welcomed their first child in late 2024. This was quite a milestone moment in their relationship as it only brought them closer. The couple currently lives in England, where Haaland is still pursuing his football career. Reports say that they have built a low-profile life for themselves in a beautiful home. Even Isabella is reported to find glamorous events too fancy and often likes to keep her outer world lowkey.