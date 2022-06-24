Who is Pavithra Lokesh, the Kannada actress Mahesh Babu's brother, Naresh is marrying?

The brother of South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu, Naresh Babu, is reportedly planning to wed Pavithra Lokesh, a well-known Kannada actress.

Vijaya Krishna Naresh, also known as Naresh, the brother of Mahesh Babu, is rumoured to be planning his fourth marriage.



For those unaware, Mahesh Babu has established himself in the film business thanks to his strong performances. Mahesh Babu's brother Naresh Babu is a well-known actor in South Indian cinema.

The actor started as a child actor in South cinema, quickly became a great celebrity, and appeared in 200 films throughout his performing career. Additionally, Naresh Babu had a role in the television programme Munimanikyam Gari Kantham Kadhalu.



Naresh and Pavithra have been allegedly living together for a while. The actress has been present at all of the actor's family gatherings. Although not formally, Pavithra and her spouse Suchendra Prasad are divorced. Pavithra must obtain a divorce from her husband Suchendra Prasad to wed Naresh. In 2007, the couple wed.



Both Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh have not refuted the rumours that have been circulating for several months. The rumours have grown much more after this.



Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh recently travelled to Mahabaleshwar to seek Swamiji's blessings. Although, it has been known that Pavithra is directing a movie and has travelled to Mahabaleshwar for that purpose. Also Read: Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's movie to cross Rs 400 cr mark