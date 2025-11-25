Image Credit : instagram

She said, "I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall To fight when my heart is breaking To show no mercy when I have been wronged To survive even when it feels impossible. My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me."

Actress further stated, "In my darkest hour, the legal force to reckon with, Karanjawala & Co, became the shield I needed to fight for my dignity & rights, I am so grateful for their unwavering understanding and protection. As my matter is subjudice, I am unable to make any comments at this time. I kindly request you to contact my legal representatives for any official information or statements." She then went on to mention the names of those associated in the case, before concluding her note with: "Here is to the year that will not break me. Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm. Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from."

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag were married in 2010. They are parents of three boys.